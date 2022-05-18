Cindy L. Crockford

Cindy Lou Crockford

FULTON – Graveside services for Cindy L. Crockford, who passed away February 21, 2022, will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 27 at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

Cindy’s obituary can be found here.

