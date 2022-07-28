DISPUTANTA, VA – Donna M. Jenson, age 89, formerly of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Disputanta, Virginia.

Donna was born on July 14, 1933 in Oswego to the late Dorr and Irma Harrington. She graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1952. Donna then went on to attend Atlantic Union College and later graduated her nurses training with her RN from New England Sanitarium in 1955.

Donna’s family owned Harrwood nursing home in Oswego, in which she worked as a nurse amongst other positions until it later closed. She then went on to work at Andrew Michaud Nursing Home where she later retired. Donna was not only a nurse, but a mother. Donna fostered many children throughout the years, changing the lives of many. Donna loved children and children loved Donna with all referring to as “Aunt Donna.”

Donna had a strong relationship with the Lord and was a proud member of the Dexterville Seventh Day Adventist Church. Donna enjoyed gathering’s at the lake. She loved to travel, visiting many different places throughout the years. She also had a strong passion for horses, owning a horse farm and doing many shows and events with them.

She loved summer vacations at her family camp owned since 1957, (Sunset Camp) on Raquette Lake in the Adirondack mountains. She also enjoyed spending her winters in Florida after retirement. Donna loved music and loved to sing, she would light up a room with her beautiful voice. She loved and accepted everyone and had many friends and family.

Donna will be greatly missed, forever loved and never forgotten. We look forward to seeing her again when Jesus comes back to take us to heaven.

Donna was predeceased by her parents, Dorr and Irma Harrington. Her husband’s; Richard William Desens (married 11/16/1959 -14 years). Milo Matthew Jenson (married 8/19/1979 -35 years). Dr. Roger Charles Cook (married 12/2/2014 -18 months). She was also predeceased by her sister Yvonne Palmetesso.

Donna is survived by her loving children; Hub Freeman of California, Dorreen (William) Sciacca of Virginia, Bonita (John) King of Massachusetts, Cindy Mulcahey of New York, Rodney (Hon Heng) Desens of Massachusetts and Michael (Nicole) Jenson of New York.

Grandchildren; Jenna (Michael) Sharpe, Courtney Dunn, Chelsea (Jacob) Peters, Spencer Gifford, Parker (Alexis) Gifford, Kailey Gifford, Daniel King, Alexis King, Kana Desens, Cameron Desens, Lilly Desens, Dieonte Parker and Aviana Jenson.

Great grandchildren; Caiden Sharpe, Jaxon Dunn, Natalie Peters, Emily Peters and Everleigh Gifford.

Sisters; Joanne Scutti and Christine (Don) Mayer, brother Lloyd (Diane) Harrington and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a service held on August 20, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Fulton Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 45 West 4th Street South, Fulton, NY 13069.

