Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Budke, age 92, of McCook, NE passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Kinship Pointe in McCook.

Betty was born January 17, 1930 in Stamford, CT to parents John H and Anna Mary (Mercier) Reidy. She was one of six children who attended high school at Oswego High School in New York, graduating in 1948.

Following high school, on October 24, 1950, Betty enlisted in the United States Navy.

She proudly served her country until her Honorable Discharge in 1954. Betty fell in love with a fellow serviceman, Edward G. Budke, while stationed in California. The couple married on February 13, 1954 in Coronado, CA. Following Ed’s discharge in 1956, the couple moved to various locations in Kansas. In 1963, they moved to McCook and later relocated to Indianola, NE where they raised their five children.

In 1971, Ed and Betty opened the Yamaha Dealership “Big Ed’s Bike Barn”. Retiring in 1986, the couple spent the next twenty eight years in California and Arizona before returning to McCook in 2012.

Betty was a member of the Women’s VFW Auxiliary Post #344 of Indianola, the Good Sam’s Camping Club, the McCook Elks Lodge and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed dancing and traveling with Ed. Outside of spending time with family and friends, riding dune buggies in the desert was one of her favorite things to do.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed Budke in 2014; brother, Jack Reidy; sister, Mary Lue Ferguson; granddaughter, Jantje Budke; great grandson, Zane Pace; and granddaughter in law, Stephanie Budke.

Those left to celebrate her life include her children, Anna (Mike) Hays of McCook, NE, Judy Budke of McCook, Blaine (Ann) Budke of McCook, Mark (Clifva) Budke of McCook, Chad (Toni) Budke or Norfolk, NE and Todd (Diane) Dickie of Norfolk; brothers, William Reedy of Oswego, NY and David (Patricia) Reidy of Steward, FL; sister, Joan Reidy of Syracuse, NY; sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and a host of extended family member and friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested in Betty’s name for future designation and may be directed to Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, c/o the Budke Family, PO Box 476, McCook, NE 69001.

A book signing with family present to greet friends was held from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook

Recitation of the Rosary followed, beginning at 7pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022 also at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home.

A Memorial Mass with Military Honors was held at 10:30am on Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, McCook, with Father Bernard Kimminau and Father Dale Allder as Celebrants.

Burial will take place at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, NE.

Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

