PHOENIX, AZ – Born in Oneida, New York on December 9, 1965, Ellen Patricia Riley was the youngest of the 10 children of John Patrick and Claire Riley. She was raised in Rome, New York, where she met her former husband Mike Smith. They moved their new family to Oswego, New York, where they raised her three children, Joshua, Eric and Kristin. In recent years, Phoenix, Arizona, became home with her partner, Barney Herrick. Ellen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 3, 2023.

Ellen was a beautiful soul and engaged life with her warm smile and bright eyes. She made instant friends everywhere she went, specifically her medical teams and hospital staff. She accumulated an extensive network of lifetime friends, none greater than her “Best Friends” Michelle Eck and Joyce Roth. She will always be remembered for her generous spirit, humor and kindness. In the face of a lifetime of medical challenges, she maintained her warrior’s fight and optimism to survive.

Ellen received the gift of a double lung and heart transplant from her donor she named “Grace” in April 2021. That extended her life and allowed her an East Coast stay living with her son Joshua and daughter-in-law Monique Bakoss. In May of 2022, her grandson Matteo was born and Ellen was promoted to GiGi. It was a dream come true for her and she so relished that time with them all!

Ellen loved to travel and had a great sense of adventure. She and Barney traveled near and far… up the West Coast of California, Ireland, Mexico and finally last fall to Hawaii. With her new heart and lungs, she conquered the hike up Diamond Head… it was such an incredible feat for her!

Ellen returned to Arizona permanently in the spring of this year knowing that she had limited time. Her children were ever present to be with her and to support Barney in her care. She was happy to be “home” where she could luxuriate on their back patio filled with flowers and birds. Ellen’s dignity and grace were on display to all her many visitors, even as her condition declined.

Ellen’s family is forever grateful to her incredible medical teams, Friends, Hospice of the Valley, and everyone who has offered support during her lifetime. She had a magnetic quality which all who knew her experienced.

Funeral services and celebrations will be held in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00AM, and in Oswego, New York, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please register to be an organ donor (https://donatelife.net/) and support your local hospice.

