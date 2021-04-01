PHOENIX, NY – Adam Wade “Burrdock” Haynes, 50, of Phoenix, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, surrounded by family.

He was born to LeRoy and Sandra (Myers) Haynes, Sr., in Oneida, NY on January 15, 1971. Being outdoors was a family affair for Wade. He loved fishing and hunting and could often be found out in the woods with family and friends.

Wade is survived by his siblings, Julie (Fred) Sheradin, LeRoy (Tobbie) Haynes, Jr., Darla (Dan) Ziemba, Shane Haynes, Sr. and Travis (Christina) Haynes; nieces and nephews, Trisha (Jason), Kayleigh (Mike), Trinity, Joshua (Ashley), Andrew (Morgan), Autumn (Billy), Shane, Jr., Jacob, Robbie, Joey, Johnny, Alana, Jacob, Ariana and Kiki; many great-nieces and nephews; and his children, Dakota Delaney and Christa Delaney.

Wade will be laid to rest beside his parents. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, 11 a.m., at Jacksonville Rural Cemetery, 9250 Fenner Rd., Phoenix NY 13135.

Arrangements in care of Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY. Please visit www.agtfuneralhome.com for online memorial wall.

