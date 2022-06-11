PHOENIX, NY – Barbara Sylvia (Dunn) Milligan of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born to Alvin S. and Winona J. (Yerton) Dunn in the town of Schroeppel, New York. She was the youngest of nine children.

Barbara was predeceased by her siblings, four brothers Wesley, Herbert, Elden, and Erwin Dunn; four sisters, Elizabeth Stever, Dorothy Stever, Mary Walters, and Martha Wolford; her son Bruce, and daughter-in-law Karen Milligan her grandson David Hill, Jr.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 67 years, Bert C. Milligan; her daugthers, Beth (Butch) Casler of Phoenix, and Brenda (David) Hill of Oswego; ten grandchildren Dustin (Myia) Hill, Brian and Daniel Hill, Michael Milligan, Patrick (Kate) Milligan, Sean (Kristie) Milligan, Jennifer (Matthew) Bedford, Gina (Thomas) Perkins, Julie (Joel) Phifer, and Emily (Erik) Polzin; nine great-grandchildren, Brayden, Hannah, Collin, Emma, Sawyer, Amaya, Molly, Stella, and Maisy.

Barb was a graduate of Phoenix Central High School, Class of 1953, and began her career in Fulton, New York, making chocolate at the Nestle’s factory. She married Bert Milligan and together raised a loving family, and later established a successful contracting business. Once retired, they spent their winters in Florida among friends and summers in central New York among family. Barb loved her family with all of her heart and will be remembered for her strength and compassion in life.

Barb’s family would like to share their sincere appreciation to Hospice of CNY and the wonderful caregivers. Sarah and Karen who all ensured that Barb was well cared for during her time of need.

A special celebration of Barbara’s life was on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Grace Covenant Church, 5300 NY 31, Clay, NY, with Pastor John Goss officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Barbara’s memory to: Phoenix Area Food Pantry, 43 Bridge St., Phoenix, NY 13135.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY assisted with arrangements. agtfuneralhome.com

