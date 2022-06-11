SYRACUSE, NY – Carolyn S. Eaton, 96, formerly of Syracuse, New York, passed away on June 10, 2022 at St. Camillus Health & Rehab, town of Geddes, New York.

Predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Donald C. Eaton; sisters Lorene Juengel and Carol Wood.

Surviving are her daughters, Donnalyn (Art) Shuster of St. Johnsville, NY, and Janis (Kurt) Green of Plymouth, MA; one grandson Brenden Green of Burlington, VT; one niece April Wood; and two nephews Alan Wood, Hal Wood.

Calling hours are on Tuesday June 14, from 10 a.m. until noon, in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY, with services following with Cynthia Saarie, celebrant, and including the Eastern Star members.

Contributions in lieu of flowers in Carolyn’s memory to: Order of the Eastern Star #105, Attn: Jan Stewart, 451 Main St., Phoenix, 13135.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

