FULTON – David Alan Pittsley, 67, of Granby (Fulton), passed away at his home on Monday October 2, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1956 to his late parents, Molly A. (Goman) and Donald E. Pittsley, Sr.. David was a 1974 graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, J. C. Birdlebough High School. He played varsity football for the Phoenix Firebirds. Dave later served four years in the U. S. Navy.

David was employed by Birds Eye Foods, Inc. in Fulton, for 25 years. He was a life member of Cody Volunteer Fire Department, serving as chief for 15 years; he was a member of the American Legion Post 418, Phoenix, NY. Football was his sport, enjoying the Chicago Bears, the NY Jets, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers teams. He loved mowing his lawn, tinkering with motors, repairing snowmobiles, driving his car on road trips, just to name a few interests.

Besides his parents, Molly on 10/16/2006, and Don Sr. on 01/02/2016, he was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Catherine F. (Coles) Pittsley on 06/14/2012; his brother Donald E. Jr. on 11/06/2017; a brother-in-law Paul T. Smith on 08/18/2017.

Surviving are his two daughters Allison M. Pittsley of Fulton, and Jennifer L. Moore (Bill) of Baldwinsville; two grandchildren Page and Hunter; his companion Michele Vanderhaden; his siblings, Thomas M. (Phyllis) Pittsley, Deborah L. Smith, Theodore M. Pittsley, (Lisa), and Paula L. (Dan) Mckalsen; a sister-in-law Sue Pittsley; and a brother-in-law Bruce Coles.

Calling hours are on Monday October 9, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main Street, Phoenix, NY. Services are on Tuesday October 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with Fire Fighter Honors and Military Honors to take place in Jacksonville Rural Cemetery, 9250 Fenner Road, Lysander Township (Phoenix), New York.

Contributions in David’s Memory to: Cody Volunteer Fire Dept., P. O. Box 334, Fulton, NY 13069

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...