PHOENIX, NY – David Gerald Tibbitts passed away peacefully November 4th, 2022, going to be with the Lord at the age of 80 years old. Born in Syracuse, New York on January 5, 1942, and lived in Central New York his entire life. Predeceased by his loving wife, Carol Scriber-Tibbitts and his mother, Donna Avery; also three Black Labrador Retrievers that meant the world to him.

Lovingly remembered by his four children Ken Tibbitts (Wendy Tibbitts), Vicki Layhew, (Jeffrey Layhew), David Brian Tibbitts, (Shelia Tibbitts), and Richard Daniel Tibbitts and his grandchildren Abigail Tibbitts, Alyssa Tibbitts, Alexis Wilson, Jamie Layhew, Nicole Tibbitts, and Abriana Tibbitts, and one great grandchild Kaylynn Landon.

David was an avid photographer and specialized in nature photography as he was most at home in the woods. He was a member of the Beaver Lakes Photography club and had a couple of shows of his work at the Liverpool Public Library. He was an American Mountain Man who loved being outside, hiking and finding the beauty and calm in nature.

Anyone who knew David was touched by his kindness and peaceful temperament. He was truly a religious man who went on in retirement to continue his Catholicism studies to more of a service at his church, St. Stephens in Phoenix , NY. David was a volunteer grief counselor at St. Joseph’s hospital for many years.

David had the mind of an engineer and could fix anything. He was employed over the years as a tool and die worker, machinist, and environmental engineer.

A Memorial Mass will be in David’s honor at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church 469 Main St, Phoenix, NY 13135. This mass will be announced at a later date.

