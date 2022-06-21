PHOENIX, NY – Deborah J. Scruton, 67, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday June 18, 2022.

She was born to her late parents, Helen L. (Pickard) and Robert K. Eggleston in Syracuse, New York, on October 8, 1954. Debbie was a graduate of P. C. S., class of 1972. Later she was employed at Phoenix Central Schools, bus transportation. Debbie was an avid gardener, loved baking, reading and walking.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her brothers Michael G. and Frederick Jay Eggleston.

Surviving are her children Michelle L. Scruton, James M. (Meggan) Scruton, Jr., and Danelle M. Scruton (Jared Quesnel); her grandchildren Payton Scruton, Gabriella Allen, Isabella Allen, Jacob Scruton, and Wyatt Scruton; a brother Ronald (Connie) Carey; two sisters Cathy Walter, and Cindy Clark; another sister-in-law Carol Eggleston; several nieces & nephews.

Calling hours only are on Wednesday June 22, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, 13135.

