 Earl Raymond Wallace

BALDWINSVILLE – Earl Raymond “Bob” Wallace, 95, of (Baldwinsville) town of Clay, NY, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday April 8, 2023 at the Syracuse Home Association, Baldwinsville. Born in Phoenix, NY to his late parents Ora V. (Dolbear) and Claude Perry Wallace on November 15, 1927.

A graduate of Phoenix High School, Bob soon enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during WWII and Korea. Returning to his home, he helped many others construct the present Phoenix Memorial Post 5540, VFW building on Culvert Street.

Throughout the years Bob served two terms as Commander of the post as well as a member of it’s Honor Squad. He was also a 42 year member of American Legion “Vernice Suttle” Post 113, Baldwinsville. Bob hauled milk, sold apples at various farmers markets, and liked to make cider. He also owned the Atlantic Service Station on Main St. in Phoenix.

Bob established his company E.R. Wallace Trucking specializing in excavation and construction. He married his late wife Florence L. (Van Orden) on April 9, 1949 and they began raising their family.

Some of Bob’s interests were going to camp where he hunted for deer and fished for trout and walleye. He also enjoyed finding edible mushrooms in the cow pasture, grew his own grapes-where he later made some wine. An avid gardener and liked Bluegrass music. He loved his family and enjoyed sharing time with them.

Besides his parents, Ora in 1964 & Claude in 1966, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 45 years, Flo who passed on May 18, 1994; his son James Allen Wallace; his sisters Mary Fryer, Geraldine Mikalada, Betty Ellsworth, & Marg Myers; his brothers Ralph and Karl; his friend & companion for 19 years Valery A. Taylor May 28, 2013.

Surviving are his children and their spouses Debra J. (Bill ) Criss of Baldwinsville, Robert E. (Sherry) Wallace of Volney, Wendy L. Colopy of Spring TX, Mary Jo (Michael) Taylor of Baldwinsville, & Kim E. (Gregg) Ducharme of Baldwinsville; six grandchildren Steven (Teri) Wallace, Jeff (Janita) Wallace, Cristina (John) Harkness, Joseph (Erika) Taylor, Joshua Ducharme, Katellyn (Allison) Abbatiello; eight greatgrandchildren Hunter, Braelyn, Addison, Ella, Brayden, Colton, Dallas, and Beau; a sister Eleanor Fisher of Phoenix; several nieces and nephews; friends.

*A special note of appreciation to the staff at Syracuse Home for taking such good care of our Dad.*

Calling hours are on Tuesday April 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135. The funeral will immediately follow his calling hours at 2:00 p.m. Burial in Upson Corner’s Cemetery, 920 County Route 45, Palermo, NY , with U.S. Navy and VFW Post 5540 honor squads to perform military rites.

Contributions in Cactus Bob’s Memory can be made to: Phoenix Memorial Post 5540, VFW, 70 Culvert St., Phoenix, NY 13135 and or: Syracuse Home Association, 7740 Meigs Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027

