PHOENIX, NY – Joyce I. McDougall, 87, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital on Friday July 22, 2022.

Born to her late parents, Charles and Hazel Van OrdenVan Orden in Patterson, New Jersey, on July 3, 1935. She was a graduate of Phoenix High School class of 1953. Joyce was a bookkeeper/Secretary for McDougall Trucking Co., in Phoenix for many years. She had previously worked for the Phoenix Gage Co., and Georgia Pacific paper mill.

Joyce enjoyed to cook/cater for large groups at her church. She enjoyed camping and going to their own camp. She liked doing ceramics, crocheting, reading, and watching classic old movies.

Joyce was predeceased by her sons, James in 2003, and Jeffrey in 2022 (Sharon’s husband); and her daughter-in-law Sherry (Leonard’s wife) in 2014.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 68 years, John; her son Leonard; daughter-in-law Sharon; and sister-in-law

Ursula Van Orden; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours are on Tuesday July 26, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St,, Phoenix, NY.

Funeral services are on Wednesday July 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Aubrey of the Northside Baptist Church officiating. Burial to follow in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut St., Phoenix 13135.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...