PHOENIX, NY – Kenneth L. Walberger, 73, of Phoenix, New York, passed away suddenly at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Ctr., Syracuse, New York, after a brief illness.

Born in Syracuse to his late parents, Pauline M. (Waldron) and Ellis A. Walberger on July 3, 1948. Ken was a graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, John C. Birdlelbough High School, class of 1967. Ken also attended Graham Community College. He served his country in U. S. Navy from 1968-1972, most of his foreign service of three years six months, was spent aboard the USS Kittyhawk Aircraft Carrier.

Ken was the former Vice President of AHR Mechanical, Inc., now in East Syracuse, NY.

Besides his parents, Pauline “Pannie” on Jan. 6, 1996, and Ellis on Dec. 22, 2012, he was also predeceased by his brother Mark in 1959.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Georgianne Marie (Rawson); his sons, Keith (Denise) Walberger, and Todd (Jaime) Walberger; his sister, Karen Dates; his grandchildren, Devan, Cameran, Madilynn, and Jacob; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours are on Thursday May 12, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the First Congregational, UCC, 43 Bridge St., Phoenix, NY.

Services are on Friday May 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational, UCC, with Pastor Stan Bennett officiating.

Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, 70 Tappan St., Baldwinsville, NY 13027

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the First Congregational, UCC or Phoenix Sports Boosters.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...