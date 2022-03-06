Marcella Frances Newbomb

LYSANDER, NY – Marcella Frances “Marty” Newcomb, 90, of Lysander Township, New York, passed away peacefully at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego, New York, on Monday, February 28, 2022.

She was born to her late parents, Laura (Copeland) and Royal Walker on October 29, 1931 in Baldwinsville, New York. She was a 1949 graduate of Baldwinsville Academy.

In her early years, Marty worked briefly at G. E. Corp. of Syracuse, New York. She then worked annually on her father’s vegetable and gladiolus farm until the end of its farming days. Walker’s Vegetable Stand was well known by the local community. Later as a homemaker, she filled her days with hobbies that included meticulous gardens, egguary and assorted crafts.

Predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert E. Newcomb in 2014; her brother Roy Walker in 2019.

Surviving are her two daughters, Marta C. (Adrian) Jetty, and Lori G. Newcomb; one son Brett E. (Mary) Newcomb; one granddaughter Amanda L. Newcomb.

A Spring burial will occur in Jacksonville Rural Cemetery, 9250 Fenner Rd., Town of Lysander, NY. Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has care of arrangements.

