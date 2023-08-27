PHOENIX, NY – Maria L. Murdoch, 78, of Phoenix, NY passed away on Sat. Aug. 26, 2023. Born in Oswego, NY to her late parents Esther (Pitcher) & Everette Gantley on 11.23.1944.

She previously worked at Nestle’s and Gaylord Brothers. Reading, hunting, fishing, horse racing were among her interests. Maria loved her ducks and chickens.

Maria was predeceased by her husband Richard V.Murdoch on 6/13/2013; and her brother Dennis Gantley.

Surviving are her children Lenore, Maureen, Matt Murdoch; son-in-law Jessi; her two brothers, Everett Gantley and Joe Gantley

A Memorial Mass will be on Wed. 8/30/2023 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, NY with the Rev. Joseph E. Scardella officiating.

Contributions in Maria’s name to: Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.

