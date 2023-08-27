PHOENOIX, NY – Maud Ella Pitonza, 92, former Phoenix, New York resident, passed away in St. Augustine, Florida with her daughter Terry by her side on Tuesday August 9, 2022. She was born on February 1, 1930 in Syracuse, NY to her late parents, Ruth (Loomis) and Charles Boardman. Maud was a self employed home health aid for many years.

Maud was a member of the Mothers Club of Syracuse, Franklin School; volunteered at the Phoenix Area Food Pantry in Phoenix, NY; also a former secretary at Phoenix United Methodist Church. She loved art and drawing images; enjoyed taking care of her plants, being with people, and going to public parks for walks.

Besides her parents, she was Also predeceased by her son Chris Pitonza; her brother James Boardman and her sister Sandra Boyce. Surviving are her daughter Terry Pitonza; her sons Andrew and Timothy Pitonza; her grandchildren, Greg, Lawrence, and Jeff Pitonza, Jason Garry, Lyndsay Sutton, and Christopher Pitonza, Chase and Dillon Pitonza, Brittany, Bailey, McKenzie, and Isabella; a great-grandson Josiah Sutton; a nephew David Boyce, and a niece Pam (Dan) Boyce; and friends.

Services are Saturday September 2, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the Phoenix United Methodist Church, 49 Jefferson Street, Phoenix, NY. The Rev. William A. Mudge, officiating. Burial will be iat Pine Plains Cemetery, 8686 Henry Clay Blvd., Clay, NY 13041. Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Homes, Inc., Phoenix, NY has taken care of Maud’s local arrangements.

