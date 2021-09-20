PHOENIX, NY – Rada M. Wilbur, age 107, of Phoenix, New York, passed away with family surrounding her on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

She was born in Constable, New York, on May 19 1914.

She was the last living member of the 1932 graduating class of Franklin Academy in Malone and the oldest living member of St. Stephen’s Church in Phoenix. She also was an active member of the St. Francis Church in Constable and she and her husband Carl were one of the original members of the Constable Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary.

Prior to her retirement 1965, she was the Constable Union Free School Cafeteria Supervisor. The memories are numerous from her homemade donuts, bread, gardening & her hours of praying the rosary for all of her grandchildren & great grandchildren. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother who loved to entertain and feed ANYONE that “came to call!”

Rada was predeceased by her husband, Carl; daughter, Theresa (James) Vogel; parents, Minnie and Frank Williams of Constable; siblings, George and Maynard Williams, Irma (Douglas) Fleury, Eleanor (Anthony) Barone and Theresa (Harold) Querior.

Surviving family members are her daughter, Maureen (Ragel) Dominic; grandchildren, Christopher (Diane) Dominic, Michele (Dave) Self, Colleen (Stephen) Race, Matthew (Debbie) Vogel, Karl (Carla) Vogel, Craig Dominic and 12 great-grandchildren.

A burial service will be at St. Francis Cemetery, 4 County Highway 38, Constable, New York, on Saturday, October 2, 11 a.m.

In her memory donations can be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th N St, Liverpool, NY 13088, or www.hospicecny.org/support-hospice/

