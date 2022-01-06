FULTON – Robyn M. Sweeney, 63, of Fulton, New York, (Volney) passed away on Monday December 27, 2021.

Born to her parents Patsy Ann (Evans) and Allen J. Sweeney in Elbridge, New York, on November 28, 1958.

Robyn was a chef for LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and especially spending time and spoiling her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her father, Allen J. Sweeney.

Robyn is survived by her companion Richard Koenig; two sons, Gordon Wilder, Nicholas Koenig; one daughter, Tanice Sweeney; her eight grandkids Siera Mae Wilder, Austin Wilder, Logan Wilder, Mackenzie Wilder, Ethan Wilder, Carson Wilder, Evan Lambert & Morgan Lambert; her mother Patsy Ann Sweeney; her sister, Christine (Lee) Litterbrant; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life gathering was on Sunday January 2, 2022 at the VFW Post 5540, Phoenix Memorial Post, 70 Culvert St., Phoenix, NY 13135.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has care of arrangements.

