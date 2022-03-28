SCHROEPPEL, NY – Roy Lee Cooper, 74, of Schroeppel, New York, passed away at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, New York, on Thursday March 24, 2022.

Born in Fulton, New York, to his late parents, Bessie (Cazad) and Roy J. Cooper on May 30. 1947. Roy was a 1966 graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, J. C. Birdlebough High School. Shortly after his graduation, Roy enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving active duty until 1971, reaching the rank of sergeant.

Roy worked for Miller Brewing Co., Volney Town, New York.

Roy enjoyed car collecting, talking with people, and meeting his friends and restaurant staff at Mimi’s Drive-In, on North Second St., Fulton.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Janet M. (Hass) Cooper; his son Michael (Stephanie) Cooper; his daughter Gretchen Fish; step-daughters Peggy Fiorini, and Patty Cormier; his step-sons Tom Temple, Ted Temple, and Tim Palmer; several grandchildren; his brother Gary Cooper, his sister Libby (John) McGinley; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours are on Friday April 1, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main Street, Phoenix, NY 13135.

Interment at a later date to be scheduled in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

