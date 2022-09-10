FULTON – Betty A. Cozart, 91, of Fulton, New York, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 following a brief illness.

She was born November 23, 1930 in Syracuse, New York, to Frederick and Lena May Anthony and was a graduate of Hannibal High School in 1947.

Betty’s career began in the credit department of Montgomery Ward in Fulton and at the time she was one of their youngest credit managers. She was later employed at Mike Bodwich Insurance which later became Koski Insurance for 20 years. Betty was also the Financial Administrator at Michaud Residential Health Services for nearly 20 years until their closing in 2017. Upon her retirement, she and her husband Joe enjoyed spending the winters in Myrtle Beach. Betty was a member of the First United Church of Fulton and in her free time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph J. Cozart of Fulton; her daughters, Becky (Mic Sherwood) of Mesa, AZ. and Bonnie Jo (David) Naioti of Fulton; her grandchildren, Matthew (Megan) Naioti, Eric (Sarah) Naioti, Momina Naioti and Melanie (Nicholas) Miklowski; one great granddaughter, Violet and five nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, James Cozart in 1959 and by her brother, Donald Anthony.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery.

Calling hours are 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the services. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...