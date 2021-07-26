FULTON – Brian D. Seeber, 61, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 24, 2021 after a courageous four-year battle with a spinal cord tumor and cancer of the Central Nervous System.

Throughout his journey, Brian was a shining example of how faith, attitude, the power of prayer, love and caring from others mattered.

Raised in Fulton, Brian was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School and attended Oswego State University. His work was in sales in the Machine and Tool industry. Brian’s early employment was with Canfield Machine and Tool, D-K Manufacturing, and Black Clawson (now Davis Standard) all of Fulton and most recently, Jaquith Industries in Syracuse. In his free time, Brian enjoyed reading, being outdoors, cheering for his GA Bulldogs, Syracuse University sports, the Yankees, the NY Giants, and entertaining his family and friends.

Brian is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cindy (Pratt) Seeber; brother Kevin (Roxanne) Seeber of Fulton, and sister Wendy Hart of Hannibal; sisters-in-law Jill (Stan Burkle) Pratt and Bonnie (Charlie) Tyo; nephews Chad and Eric Griffis, Will Hart, Steve Crofoot; nieces Meredith Bruns, Tracy Rudes, Faith Button, Penny Lonsway, Linda Gifford, Sarah Stephens and Sandy Komel; several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Brian also leaves behind his Godchildren Grace, Caleb, Meredith, Ryan, Ryan, Ryann, Jeffrey and Bradley; his fur babies Little, Velvet, Harrie, Matilda, Butler and Tink; the “garage crew”, church family and many friends who’s lives he touched with his fun-loving heart, courage and positivity.

Brian was predeceased by his parents, Wendell and Helen Seeber, sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Andrew Bruns, sister Elaine Maniss, brother-in-law Keith Pratt, parents-in-law Bert and Reta Pratt and beloved niece Laurie Parkhurst.

Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive, Fulton. A Celebration of Life Service for Brian will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO) 239 Oneida Street, Fulton, NY 13069; Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 64 Gillespie Road, Fulton, NY 13069; or Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.

Brian and Cindy would like to thank their family, friends, church family and colleagues for their support and caregiving to ensure Brian was able to remain home, as well as the for the care and compassion Brian was provided by Dr. David Reardon and staff at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston; Dr. Mijung Lee and staff at Upstate Cancer Center, Dr. Scott VanGorder of ConnextCare, staff at HCR Home Care and the amazing care and support Brian and the family received from the staff at Oswego County Hospice.

