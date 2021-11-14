FULTON – Chad Rearick, 43, of Fulton, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 11, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York, after a long battle with health issues.

He was born June 9, 1978 in Oswego to David and Mary Rearick. Chad was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from S.U.N.Y. Oswego. He was employed as a title clerk with the Oswego County Department of Real Property. Chad was known for his love of bowling, pool, his great wit, his ability to make those around him laugh. He was especially fond of his K-9 sister, Lexi.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Rearick; his father, David (Debbie) Rearick; his brother, Joey (Trina) Murphy; his aunts, Ruth Snyder and Carol Morrell; his niece, Taryn Murphy and by his cousins, Jenny Baldrini and Jeremy Morrell.

A Celebration of Chad’s Life will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021 beginning at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Lanes, 723 West Broadway, Fulton, New York.

Contributions in Chad’s memory may be made to Paws Across Oswego County, 2035 County Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126 or to the Dialysis Clinic, Inc., 1127 East Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13210.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Rearick family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

Chad, you were loved and will be greatly missed by all.

