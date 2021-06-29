FULTON – Charles “Chuck” Raymond Alton, Jr., 52, of Fulton, New York, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021.

He was born February 24, 1969 in Oswego to Deborah J. and Charles R. Alton, Sr. Chuck was a graduate of Hannibal High School in 1988 and attended the University of Maryland. He was an Army Veteran of Operation Desert Storm where he served as an Airborne Ranger with the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Chuck’s passion in life was serving the Lord and he was currently enrolled in the Christian Leaders Institute to attain his pastoral degree. Chuck was a member of the Fulton Alliance Church and worked on several Christian Ministries including the Good News Club.

Chuck enjoyed teaching children not only about religion but how to appreciate the benefits of being involved in sports. He was well known locally as a coach and umpire for youth baseball and softball. Chuck put forth a sincere effort in studying God’s word, listening to music, camping, spending time at the beach and was a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chuck is survived by his children, Catherine (Saiyd) Mack of Warner Robbins, GA., Charles R. Alton III of Fulton and Brittney Alton of Fulton, his mother, Debbie Alton of Fort Myers, FL; his siblings, Mark (June) Alton of Hannibal, Shelly (Mike) Curtis of Fulton, Luke Alton of Fulton, Andrew (Jackie) Alton of Oswego, Rebecca (Michael) Fleming of Brewerton and Barry Alton of Baldwinsville; his grandson, Silas Mack as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Charles R. Alton, Sr. in 2008 and by his grandmother, Carol Lovejoy on January 30, 2021.

Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Fulton Alliance Church.

Burial will be private in Fairdale Rural Cemetery in Hannibal.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chuck’s memory may be made to the Children’s Ministry at the Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48, Fulton, NY 13069.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Alton family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...