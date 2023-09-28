FULTON, NY -Daniel D. Catherman, Jr., “Buster” 36, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023. He was born August 7, 1987 in Oswego to Donna and Daniel Catherman, Sr. and was a graduate of John C. Birdlebough High School class of 2006. Dan enjoyed everything about cars, especially; installing car stereos and audio equipment. His passion for the automotive industry led him to employment at AutoZone in Fulton where he had been their commercial manager.

Dan is survived by his children, Daniel D. Catherman, III and Thalon Catherman; his mother, Donna Catherman; his father, Daniel (Renee) Catherman, Sr.; his brother, Dustin Catherman and by his half-sister, Brooke Ellis. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Gloria Clark and by his paternal grandparents, Dutch and Sandy Catherman.

There are no calling hours or funeral services. Condolences for the Catherman family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

