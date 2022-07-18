FULTON – David A. Greene, USAF Ret., 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022.

He was born June 28, 1937 in Watertown, New York, to George and Pauline Greene and was a graduate of Pulaski High School. Dave enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and remained active until his retirement in 1981 as a MSGT. He was also a veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the Air Force Sergeant’s Association.

David was later employed with the Oswego County Department of Employment and Training for 16 years as an Employment Specialist until his retirement in 2000. Dave enjoyed reading verses of his mother’s Bible every evening before going to sleep. He spent his free time watching Syracuse University Sports and the NY Yankees baseball games.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa Greene; five children; two step-children; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There are no calling hours or services. Contributions in David’s memory may be made to Clear Path for Veterans, The Fund Development Department, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

