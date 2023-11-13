FULTON – November 10, 2023, David Michael Perry, 58, of Fulton, passed away Friday, November 10, 2023.

He was born February 11, 1965,

in Fulton to Allan and Evelyn Perry and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1983. Dave was employed by the City of Fulton for over 30 years and retired as a Foreman/Highway Supervisor on September 27, 2020. Dave enjoyed playing golf, watching races at the Oswego Speedway, NASCAR and was a fan of the San Francisco 49ers. He was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge and Fulton Lion’s Club.

David is survived by his mother, Evelyn Griffin of Fulton; his siblings, Sharon Firenze of Fulton, Allan (Tammy Earnshaw) Perry of Oswego and Shelly (Wally) Crofoot of Fulton and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Allan Perry and by his sister, Diane Perry.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, November 17, 2023 with services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions in Dave’s memory may be made to the Fulton Moose Lodge, 3044 County Route 57, Oswego, NY 13126 or to the Fulton Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 727, Fulton, NY 13069.

Condolences for the Perry family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

