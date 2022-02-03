OSWEGO – Dolores A. Meeker, 73, of Oswego, New York, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

She was born January 31, 1949 in Fulton to William C. and Hattie A. Loomis Stephenson. Dolores retired from Birdseye foods after more than 35 years of service. She was known lovingly to most who knew her as the “B***h” and in her free time she enjoyed antiquing, flea markets, fishing, bowling and camping.

Dolores is survived by her son, Michael J. Knopp and his wife Nicole of Florida, her daughter, Lisa M. Dunn and husband David of Fulton and by her son, Cory R. Meeker of Fulton; four grandchildren, Thomas J. Dunn, Justin D. Dunn, Cayden M. Meeker and Kenzie B. Meeker; her sister, Bonnie Bendschnieder of Fulton, her brother Keith Graves of Arizona as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gerald J Meeker; her brothers, Duane and D. Clyde Graves, William A. Stephenson.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Private burial will be in Palermo Cemetery. To leave a message of sympathy for the Meeker family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

