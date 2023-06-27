Donald F. Mason

VOLNEY, NY – Donald “Don” Mason, 68 of Volney, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 surrounded by his wife and children.

Don was a lifelong resident of Oswego County. He was employed at Fulton Spring Service, drove bus for Golden Sun and was the Dog Control Officer for the Town of Volney for 17 years. Don married Pamela Maine on February 10, 1973 and resided in the Town of Volney for over 50 years where they raised their sons.

Throughout the years, Don had belonged to many clubs; The Christian Motorcycle Association, Country Cruisers, The Corvette Club and was a past member of The Fulton Moose Lodge. Don loved his Harley Davidson Motorcycles, tractors, classic cars and but, moreover; his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela (Maine) Mason of Volney, his sons, Rob (Ashley) of Pulaski and Pat (Ashley “Emma”) of Volney, his pride and joy; 8 grandchildren: Dominick, Renee, Skyler, Hailey, Ellie, Kailyn, Khloe and Hunter as well as many siblings, nieces, nephews and friends.

A last ride tribute for Don will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Fulton Moose Lodge on County Route 57. All motorcycles, classic cars and personal vehicles are welcome to join the ride that will leave from the Volney Town Parking lot at 12:30 p.m. sharp and end at the Fulton Moose Lodge at approximately 1 p.m.

