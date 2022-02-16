FULTON – Edward John Lovejoy, 60, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego, New York.

Ed was born July 27, 1961 in Fulton to Edward James and Esther Jenkins Lovejoy. He was a self-employed carpenter for several years and in his free time he enjoyed camping, hiking and watching classic western movies. He also enjoyed chocolate milkshakes and spending time with his family.

Ed is survived by his siblings, Brenda (John) Reid, Wayne (Kelly) Lovejoy, Ron (Cynthia) Towle, Jr., Roxanne (Carl) Waldron all of Fulton and Kandee (Lenny) Besaw of Oswego; several step-brothers, step-sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son; his sister, Beverly Alton and by his foster parents, Rowland and Leona Towle, Sr.

Calling hours will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022 with services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

