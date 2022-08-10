OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side.

She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Scott) Kennedy of Oswego and Kim (Roger Lagodich) Baldwin of Fulton; her son, Paul (Pati) Baldwin of New Port Richey, FL.; four grandchildren, Joshua Wallace, Brandi Clonch, JP (Andrea) Myers and Lorraine Baldwin; five great-grandchildren, Braeci, Ashley, Blake (Cailyn), Harlow and Remy and one great-great granddaughter, Emma.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Paul in 2018; her sister, Betty Jean Maude and her brother, George LaBeef.

Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home with burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Volney.

Contributions in Elaine’s memory may be made to Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Baldwin family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...