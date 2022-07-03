FULTON – Eleanor M. DeVaul, 78, of Fulton, New York, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Morningstar Care Center in Oswego, New York.

Eleanor was born July 5, 1943 in Rome to George and Emily Spink. She was a homemaker and in her free time she enjoyed crocheting, baking and raising parakeets and cockateels.

She is survived by her children, Kevin DeVaul of Syracuse, Darlene Feocco of Fulton, Edward DeVaul of Binghamton and Paul DeVaul of Fayetteville; her siblings, George, Barbara, Patricia and Emily as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her sons, Ronald and Herbert; her daughter, Cheryl; her sister, Marge and by her grandchildren, Christopher and Beth.

There are no calling hours or services. Contributions in Eleanor’s memory may be made to OCO, Inc.-Saf Program, 239 Oneida St., Fulton, NY 13069 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, online at cff.org. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...