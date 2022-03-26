FULTON – Ellen V. Healy of Fulton, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.

She was born in Fulton to James and Helen Maher and was a graduate of Hannibal High School. Ellen was a secretary at Sealright for two years before acquiring her real estate license and worked for John Andolina Real Estate for 10 years. Ellen enjoyed reading, fishing, shopping, long walks on the beach with her husband and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Richard) Martuzas of Oppelo, AR.; her son, James (Mary) Healy, Jr. of Baldwinsville; her sister, Patricia Coe of Hannibal; her brother, James (Connie) Maher of Hannibal; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Jammie, Jessica, Josh, Kristy, Keith and Alicia; eight great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by her husband, James Healy, Sr.; her daughter, Terry Healy; her brother, Danny Maher and by her sister, Kathy McRae.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 with services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions in Ellen’s memory may be made to the Oswego County Humane Association, 29 West Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Healy family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

