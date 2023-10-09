FULTON – October 7, 2023, Francine R. Webber, 68, of Fulton, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023. She was born June 10, 1955 in Fulton to Francis and LaVonne Mace and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Fran was a homemaker and an avid fan of the New York Yankees. She will be remembered for her optimistic attitude and the love she had for her family.

Francine is survived by her husband of 44 years, Albert G. Webber, Jr., her step-daughter, Dawn Marie Webber of Canastota; her daughters, Crystal Webber of Fair Haven and Melissa Webber of Fulton; her sisters, Linda (Carl) Vescio of Fair Haven, Valerie (Mike Nosky) Mace of Oswego, Yvonne (James Aluzzi) Mace of Fulton and Jacqueline Mace of Fulton; four grandchildren, Miranda, Macaila, Louie and Sophia; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Oliver as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, She was predeceased by her brother Mark Mace.

Funeral services are 11 a.m., Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home with burial in Mount Adnah Cemetery. Calling hours are 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, October 13, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Contributions in Fran’s memory may be made to The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, P.O. Box 1912, East Greenwich, Rhode Island 02818. Condolences for the Webber family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

