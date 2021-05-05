Gordon J. Yager, Jr.

FULTON – Gordon J. “Gordy” Yager, Jr., 78, of Fulton, New York, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Heritage Rehabilitation & Health Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Gordon was born February 26, 1943 in Fulton to Gordon and Carol Todd Yager and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1965. Gordon enjoyed spending time reading the Bible, learning about outer space and the weather, which he reported to local news stations in Central New York and news stations when he lived in Englewood, Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Virginia “Ginnie” Dumont and Carol Mae Roth; three brothers-in-law, Art Dumont, Walter Wahl and David Roth; three nephews, Bruce Dumont, Larry Wahl and Richard “Ricky” Wahl and by a niece, Robin Lynn King.

Gordon is survived by his siblings, Donald (Bettie) Yager of Arcadia, FL, Enid Wahl of Fulton, Thomas (Mary) Yager of Fulton, Kathleen Hayes of East Syracuse, Gary (Rosmary) Yager of Sterling, and Roger (Ann) Yager of Central Square as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 with services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions may be made to the Mount Adnah Preservation Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 715, Fulton, NY 13069.

