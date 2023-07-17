PENNELLVILLE, NY – Gregory Elwyn “Greg” Geller, 87, Pennellville, passed away on July 15, 2023. He was born on August 10, 1935 in Syracuse, NY to his loving mother Dorothy Mills.

Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Clara Belle (Sitts) Geller; daughters, Rose Ann Geller-White (William) and Brenda Geller (Frank Bozeat); granddaughter, Erica Geller (Michael Scheid); sister, Charlotte Eckert and by his brother, William Geller, Jr. and many nieces & nephews.

Greg worked tirelessly his entire life, beginning with his time as a farmer until he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1954, where he taught Communications in Quantico, Virginia. Upon returning from the Marine Corps, Gregory worked as a fruit juice salesman and a farmer and met his soulmate, Clara Belle, at youth fellowship, whom he joyfully married on November 7, 1959 in Caughdenoy, NY.

Greg continued to be a dedicated farmer for his wife’s parents, Albert & Clara Kline, but moved on to work at General Electric until the plant closed. Then Greg found his true passion electrical work. He worked for Donohoe (Demco) Electric for 30+ years, where he served as a project foreman retiring in 2003 only to go back to work full time in his own private business, Greg’s Electric.

He then embarked on a career with his son-in-law William White wiring residential houses. Greg was well known as a fearless electrician who would balance on any ladder at any height to get a job done the proper way. He would walk on any job with his head held high like the Marine he was. Greg was so proud of the work he performed.

Greg, along with his wife Clara, served as a superintendent for the rabbit department at the New York State Fair for decades and was well known as “the bunny man” or “the bunny grandpa” to many families who passed through the building. He was also a long-time member of the New York State Rabbit Breeders’ Association and American Rabbit Breeders’ Association and a lifelong rabbit enthusiast.

As a passionate dog lover, Greg considered his many dogs through his lifetime to be family members and could often be found on the farm with his dogs in tow. Greg, along with his wife, was also an avid bowler for most of his life and participated on many bowling leagues with friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sand Ridge Cemetery. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the funeral home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions in Greg’s memory may be made to the Humane Association of CNY online at www.humanecny.org/donate-now. Condolences for the Geller family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

