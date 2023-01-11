FULTON – Henry S. Hudson, 93, of Fulton passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born January 5, 1930 in Fulton to Daniel and Marion Hudson.

Henry was a graduate of Fulton High School and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Delaware Valley College. He was a third-generation dairy farmer and the owner of Hudson’s Dairy in Fulton.

Henry was a member of the Ayrshire Association of Young Farmers and the NYS Arbor Association. He was an active member of the community serving as a lifetime member, past Chief and District Commissioner of the Granby Center Volunteer Fire Department. Henry was elected to the Granby Town Council and also served on the Assessment Board of Appeals for several years. In 2002, he was awarded “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” by the Town of Granby.

Henry was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fulton and the Mount Adnah Cemetery Board of Directors. In his free time, he enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s high school sporting events and was named “Booster of the Year” by the Fulton Sports Booster Club. Upon his retirement, Henry and Beverly enjoyed traveling in their RV “Half Moon” where they would journey across the country and settle in Florida for the winter.

Henry is survived by his wife of 70 years, Beverly Hudson; his children, Holli (Edward) Bacon of Wethersfield, CT, Douglas (Diane) Hudson of Fulton, Eric (Sue) Hudson of Fulton, Daniel (Beth) Hudson of Ocala, FL and David (Jennifer) Hudson of Ocala, FL; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by five siblings and by a grandson, Jason Hudson.

Calling hours are 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Henry’s memory to Mount Adnah Cemetery, 706 East Broadway, Fulton, NY 13069 or to the Granby Volunteer Fire Department, 1400 County Route 8, Fulton, NY 13069. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

