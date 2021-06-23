FULTON – James R. Allen, Sr., 56, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 20, 2021 at home with his loving wife Holly by his side.

Jim was born October 30, 1964 in Fulton to Frank Allen, Sr. and Cora Allen. He was employed at PaperWorks in Baldwinsville and in his spare time he enjoyed watching his favorite T.V. programs NCIS, NASCAR and football. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Anyone who knew Jim, knew how much he loved his “grandbabies”.

Jim is survived by his wife Holly Allen; his children, Peggy Allen, Angelica Manford, Patrick Elmer, LaTasha Allen, Nicole Allen, Auburn Allen, James Allen, Jr., Timothy Allen and Tierra Allen; his mother, Cora Allen; his brother, Frank Allen, Jr. as well as 12 grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father, Frank Allen, Sr. and by his grandson, Devon Rosa.

Calling hours will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. To leave a message of sympathy for the Allen family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

