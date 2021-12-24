FULTON – Jane Eloise Rowlee Shaver was born in Fulton, New York, on October 10, 1929 to Elon Kellogg Rowlee and Gertrude Candee Rowlee.

She died on November 14, 2021 at the home of her son in Kure Beach, North Carolina, surrounded by family.

Jane was a 1947 graduate of Fulton High School and went on to graduate from Katharine Gibbs School, Chicago, Illinois. She was the wife of Dr. Raymond Stuart Shaver. They married in 1950, loving and caring for each other until his death in 2007. Their marriage was a lasting example of commitment and faithfulness for their five children.

Jane loved learning. She shared that enthusiasm with her children and grandchildren, pointing out the importance and beauty of our surrounding world- nature, art, the written word, history, and current events. Jane also loved people. Warmly she welcomed guests into her home and showed friendship to those in her path. Jane touched many lives and was equally touched by those same lives.

The greatest gift in Jane’s life was the realization that Jesus Christ is her Lord and Savior. “For this is the will of my Father, that everyone who looks on the Son and believes in him should have eternal life” John 6:40.

In addition to her husband, Jane was predeceased by her daughter, Joy Shaver McKelvey and her siblings Janice R. Fay Ludington, Wilbur Fay, Dawn and Clyde Rowlee, Donald Knight, Richard Howard, Hilda and Richard Shaver, Mary and Ralph Foster, Betty and Howard Shaver, Robert Shaver, Dorothy and Donald Wells, Betty and Donald Shaver.

She is survived by her children, Darle and Murrett DeLorme of Fulton, Pamela and Gary Lamont of Delhi, Melissa and Dr. R. Todd Shaver of Kure Beach, North Carolina, Gretchen and Kim Murphy of Ocean City, New Jersey and Kim McKelvey of Levittown; 29 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and siblings Elaine Knight, Judith Howard, Kevan Rowlee, and Adele and Philip Sheldon.

A memorial service for Mrs. Shaver was held in Wilmington, North Carolina, on December 11, 2021 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church.

Services will be held locally in the spring under the care of Brown Funeral Home, Fulton, New York.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be offered in Mrs. Shaver’s memory to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 117, Fulton, NY 13069, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 565 Andes Rd., Delhi, NY 13753, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 612 S. College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403 or First Presbyterian Church, 701 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226.

