FULTON – Karen A. Kolb, 61, of Fulton, New York, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

She was born June 16, 1960 in Fulton to Francis and Ida Kolb. Karen enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her companion of 29 years, Scott Masclee of Fulton; four children, Jessica (Romeo Kee) Kolb of Fulton, Jamie Kolb of Fulton, Jimmie Kolb of Fulton and Kelly (Dennis) Wenthe of Oswego; her father, Francis Kolb of Fulton; her siblings, Barbara (Kenneth) Caternolo of Rochester, Eva Allen of Pennellville, Nancy Murray of Fulton, Sally Kolb of Oswego, Robin Kolb of Fulton, Freddy Kolb of Fulton and Roy Kolb of Fulton; six grandchildren, Olivia, Aiyana, Amia, Kaydence, Camille and James as well as several nieces and nephews.

Karen was predeceased by her mother Ida Kolb and be her sister, Bonnie Ward.

Calling hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 with services to follow at 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Kolb family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...