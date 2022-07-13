FULTON – Kathleen C. LaDuke, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022.

She was born December 9, 1957 in Syracuse, New York, to Joan (Belair) and George Green, Jr.

Kathy was a homemaker and had been employed as a machine operator at the Nestle Company for several years. She was known for her outgoing personality and kindness, always giving of herself to help others in need, especially the elderly.

She is survived by her daughters, Adelle (Ricky) Bush of Fulton and Amy (Don Hemmingway) Hines of California; her mother, Joan Green of Granby; her brother, Robert (Nancy) Green of Florida; six grandchildren, Christopher (Harley), Joey, Alexis, Ricky, Devlin and Kayliee; one great grandson, Damon as well as several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was predeceased by her father, George Green, Jr.; her sister, Joanne Green; her brothers, George Green III and Charles Green.

There are no calling hours or services. Condolences for Kathy’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

