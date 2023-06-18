SCRIBA, NY – Lerae (Julian) Holden, 78, of Scriba, formerly of Fulton, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born May 7, 1945 in Fulton to Lester and Geraldine Sweeting.

Lerae was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1963 and received certification as a medical secretary in Minneapolis. She was employed as a lab technician at the Nestle Company for 35 years until their closing in 2003. She then pursued a career as a home health aide with Stafkings and also volunteered with Hospice.

Lerae was a member of the North Mexico Union Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Fulton Lodge #830 where she served several terms as their president. In her free time, Lerae enjoyed baking, quilting, painting and was an avid reader. In her earlier years, Lerae enjoyed dancing and was a student instructor for the younger children at Lucille Stewart’s Dance Studio in Fulton. She traveled extensively and some of her favorite destinations being Greece, Bermuda, Cuba and Mexico.

Lerae is survived by her sons, Todd (Julie) Julian of Chaumont, NY and Heath (Kim) Julian of Scriba; her sister, Jennifer Walker of Fulton; her brother, Troie (Carolyn) Sweeting of Oswego; four grandchildren, Meghan, Matthew (Amanda), Tyler (Andrew) and Sydnee; one great granddaughter, Jayna and two great grandsons on the way. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lerae was predeceased by her first husband of 24 years, Kenneth Julian and by her second husband, Harrison Holden.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lerae’s memory may be made to the North Mexico Union Church, 5 North Church St., Mexico, NY 13114 or to Hospice of CNY and of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.

Condolences for Lerae’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

