FULTON – Linda Hayden, 75, of Fulton, New York, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022.

She was born November 23, 1946 in Fulton to William and Elizabeth “Betty” Burlingham and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1964 and Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Linda was a dental assistant for many years while raising her children with the love of her life, Dawson. Linda’s passion in life was caring for her husband and her children along with supporting any family member in need, she was known as a mother to all. She could always be found at many sporting events cheering for her grandchildren. Linda had a smile that could light up a room and the personality that made her the life of the party.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Becky (Andrew) Crisafulli and Bill (Heidi) Hayden both of Fulton; her grandchildren, Mackenzie Hayden and Alexander Crisafulli; her sister, Donna (Sam) Blocker of Ozark, AL; her brother, Charles Burlingham of Fulton; her in-laws, Helen Dennison, Martha Hayden, Daryl (Sharon) Hayden, Cheryl (Bruce) Ingersoll, Dolores Howard, Russell (Kathy) Hayden, Debbie (Pete) Hayden and Teresa Hayden all of Fulton as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Dawson Hayden in 2016.

Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to the Fulton Athletic Booster Club, 362 Park St., Fulton, NY 13069.

Condolences for the Hayden family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...