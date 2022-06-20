OSWEGO – Mary Margaret Zagame Richichi passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, June 18, 2022 surrounded by her family after a long battle with brain cancer.

Born in Oswego, New York, she and her husband John relocated to Central Florida in 1995 where she has resided since. Mary graduated Magna Cum Laude from SUNY Oswego in 1995 as an adult student and was a member of multiple honor societies.

A lover of baking, Mary operated a wonderful bakery in Oswego famous for her mouthwatering pies and breads. After relocating to Florida, she was employed as an Administrative Assistant to the owners of The Villages Land Development.

Mary was above all other things, a nurturer. She was kind, compassionate and soft hearted. She loved kids and all animals. Her children and grandchildren were her deepest joy. She never missed an opportunity to gather the babies into her lap. Her home was a refuge for many and her warmth could melt the coldest of days.

Her love of animals led to multiple stray dogs and cats living under her roof being spoiled and loved to make up for any hard times they may have had. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, John Richichi; her son, John Richichi Jr. (Suzanna); daughter, Angela Richichi (Brandon Rowe); granddaughter, Caitlyn O’Neill (Daniel Barber); grandsons, Jockzan (Josh) and Michael Richichi; great grandchildren, Alora and Alias Barber; her sisters, Gina (Ed) Keefe and Cathy (Jim) Farrell and by her brothers, Joe (Jane) Zagame and John Zagame.

Mary was predeceased by her parents John and Grace (Belfiore) Zagame and by her sisters Grace Zagame and Anne “B” Syler.

