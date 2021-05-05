FULTON – Nancy M. Buske, 71, of Fulton, New York, formerly of Oswego, New York, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor.

She was born September 18, 1949 in Baldwin, Alabama to Albert and Geraldine Buske. Nancy was a graduate of Oswego High School in 1968. She was employed as an insurance clerk for 40 years with Barrett’s Insurance which became Oswego Valley Insurance Agency until her retirement in 2014. Nancy enjoyed reading, playing cards, cookouts and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn Mahoney.

Nancy is survived by her siblings, Jackie Yates of Macon, GA, Kenneth (Laura) Buske of Scriba, Ronnie Buske of St. Petersburg, FL, Thomas Buske of Homosassa, FL, Linda (Art) Thurlow of The Villages, FL, Jerry (Mary) Buske of Sidney, MN, Donald (Debbie) Buske of Oswego, Richard (Julie) Buske of Cape Vincent, Virginia (Tim) Coyne of Fulton and Terry (Pam) Buske of Crystal River, FL as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and by her dog, Simon.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 with funeral services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions may be made to the Oswego City Animal Shelter, 621 East Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126 in memory of Nancy.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Buske family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

