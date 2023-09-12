Nellian Mae (Boom) Munger

FULTON, NY – Nellian “Nellie” Mae (Boom) Munger, 75, of Fulton passed away Monday, September 11, 2023 after a long illness which she fought so valiantly. She was born August 7, 1948 in Fulton to David and Elizabeth “Betty” Boom and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1966.

Nellie retired as an accountant for Owens Illinois and was an avid bingo player. Nellie had a strong dedication for helping those in need and was always active in charitable community events.

Nellie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Munger; her sons, Thomas (Rebecca) Koagel and David (Karen) Munger; her sister, Mary (Ken) Spaulding; her brother, David (Cindy) Boom; her grandchildren, Kiara Koagel, Karl Fairbanks and Kayla Fairbanks as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Robert Boom.

At Nellie’s request, there are no calling hours or services. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

