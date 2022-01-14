FULTON – Nicole Marie Iadanza, 32, of Fulton, New York, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.

She was born October 2, 1989 in Syracuse, New York, to Tony and Vicki Iadanza. Nicole was a graduate of Bryant & Stratton College where she earned her Associate’s degree in Medical Assisting and had been employed as a medical assistant for several doctor’s offices. She also tended bar at many local taverns. Nicole had a love for all animals, music and enjoyed being in the sunshine; she will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sisters, Lindsey (John) Mancinelli, Lacy (Ryan Maichak) Iadanza and Jamie (Eric Smith) Iadanza; her best friend, Haley (Ben) Becker and by several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

