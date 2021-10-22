FULTON – Oasemarie Eggleton, 56, of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.

She was born December 14, 1964 in Oswego to David and Annette Lamb. Oasemarie was a graduate of Fulton High School and attended CCBI and the Utica School of Commerce. She had been employed by Oneida County for several years. Oasemarie enjoyed her life as a homemaker caring for her family as well as crocheting and cooking as a hobby.

Oasemarie is survived by her husband of 19 years, Phillip Eggleton; her daughter, Kimberly Eggleton; her brothers, David (Alice) Lamb and Timothy Lamb; her half-brother, Matthew Lamb; her aunt who raised her like a daughter, Rhonda Wolfersberger; her cousins, Kelly Wolfersberger West and April Culver; her in-laws, Dick and Nellie Eggleton and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48, Fulton. Calling hours are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday at the church prior to the service.

