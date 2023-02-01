FULTON – Patricia J. Irland, 58, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born March 20, 1964 in Auburn to William and Thelma Combes DeForest, Sr. and was a graduate of Hannibal High School. Patty had been employed at Birds Eye Foods for several years and most recently as a home health aide.

She is survived by her son, Justen Irland of Manchester, TN; her step-children, Hope (Jeremy) Manford of Sterling, NY, Sabrina (Corey) Sherman of Sterling, NY and Mathew (Trisha) Irland of Oswego, NY; her brother, William DeForest, Jr. of Hannibal, NY: several step-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her brother, Richard DeForest and by her sister, Shirley Hobby.

Calling hours will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. There are no services.

