FULTON – October 8, 2023, Patrick David Parsnow, 68, of Sterling, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2023 at home. He was born August 23, 1955 in Fulton to Harold and Helen Parsnow and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1973. Pat had been employed at O’Connor & Mosher and retired due to a disability from Interface Solutions in 2005 where he had been a machine operator. Pat was a bluegrass musician and was proficient on the banjo, guitar, bass, autoharp, mandolin and harmonica. He was a member of Andy Pawlenko’s Smokey Hollow Boys, the Delaney Brothers, Moonshine Hollow, Counterfeit Bluegrass and the New Snip City Bluegrass Band. Earlier this year, Pat was the recipient of the Frank Saplin Bluegrass Ambassador Award for his dedication to Bluegrass music. Pat enjoyed spending time in the woods and making Teepees. In his younger years he had many woodworking projects, made pottery and other forms of arts & crafts. He was well-known for “jury-rigging” all kinds of things. He was also a hockey player, horseshoe player and multiple-time winner of axe throwing competitions. Pat really enjoyed meeting people and always made everyone feel welcome.

Pat is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gloria (Kuchera) Parsnow; his sons, Daniel David (Amanda) Parsnow of Mattydale and Luke Michael Parsnow of Liverpool; his siblings, Suzanne Perlinger of New Hampshire, Carol Harris of Hannibal, Harold “Butch” (JoAnn) Parsnow of Oswego, Michael (Thomasine) Parsnow of Virginia and Wendy (Bob) Arnold of North Carolina; twin grandchildren, Townes and Lennox as well as several nieces, nephews and by his bluegrass family. He was predeceased by his father Harold Parsnow and his mother Helen Sheldon.

The next time you are walking in the woods, sitting around a campfire or stacking firewood, think of Pat.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home prior to the services. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, October 16, 2023 at Springbrook Cemetery, Route 104A in Sterling. Condolences for the Parsnow family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

