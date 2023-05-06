Roberta A. Smith

FULTON 0 May 1, 2023, Roberta Anne Smith, 71, of Waite Park, Minnesota, formerly of Fulton, died Monday, May 1, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Waite Park.

Roberta was born October 28, 1951 in Fulton, New York to Carmelo and Jane (Solazzo) Farfaglia. She graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in 1969 and attended Delhi College for Nursing in Delhi, NY. Roberta worked for Lifetouch Photography and received many Gem Stone awards for her portraits. She married Gordon Smith on June 19, 2010. Roberta was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Fulton.

Roberta enjoyed arts and crafts projects of any kind and photography. She especially loved taking photos of her grandchildren and yelling at her husband to “get off the ladder”.

She is survived by her children, Christian Zukowski of Oswego, NY, Jessica (Benjamin) Schoenecker of Waite Park, MN and Kim Tracy of Oneida, NY; siblings, Richard (Jackie) Farfaglia of Fulton, Robert Farfaglia of Hammond, NY and Constance (Gerald) Alpeter of Fulton, NY; five grandchildren, Brook, Tyler, Hunter, Sara Jo and Morgan; five great grandchildren, Jace, Liam, Beckham, Paisley and Preston. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gordon on November 28, 2020, younger sister, Margaret Nelson, and sister-in-law Patricia Farfaglia.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton. Condolences for the Smith family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

